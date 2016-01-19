Basketball scholarship chart

 Vanderbilt basketball roster
Here's a look at Jerry Stackhouse's scholarship situation.
A lot of movement among Vanderbilt's basketball roster on Monday as Scotty Pippen, Jr. announced his intentions to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft. The Commodores also added UC Davis point guard transfer Ezra Manjon as well as the commitment of 2022 point guard Paul Lewis out of Bishop O'Connell (Va.).

That gives the Commodores a full 13 scholarship players currently on the roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

VandySports.com breaks down the scholarship chart for next season and beyond below.

Vanderbilt basketball scholarships
2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-24

PG

[P. Lewis]

E. Manjon*

T. Lawrence

(N. Shelby)

T. Thomas

PG

P. Lewis

E. Manjon*

T. Lawrence

N. Shelby

T. Thomas

PG

P. Lewis

N. Shelby

PG

P. Lewis

N. Shelby

SG-SF

G. Dorsey

J. Wright*

M. Stute

SG-SF

G. Dorsey

M. Stute

SG-SF

G. Dorsey

SG-SF

PF-C

(M. Dia)

(L. Dort)

(C. Smith)

L. Robbins*

Q. Millora-Brown*

PF-C

M. Dia

L. Dort

C. Smith

PF-C

M. Dia

L. Dort

C. Smith

PF-C

M. Dia

L. Dort

C. Smith

13 total

0 under

10 total

3 under

6 total

7 under

5 total

8 under

Notes

Chart is updated through April 19th, 2022.

Teams can award 13 scholarships in a given season.

We assume each player stays four years.

If a player is going to take a redshirt or get an extra year because of Covid, we'll add an asterisk (*) when it becomes evident this is the case.

Commitments are noted in brackets.

Signees are noted in parenthesis.

# means a redshirt season.

