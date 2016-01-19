Basketball scholarship chart

A lot of movement among Vanderbilt's basketball roster on Monday as Scotty Pippen, Jr. announced his intentions to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft. The Commodores also added UC Davis point guard transfer Ezra Manjon as well as the commitment of 2022 point guard Paul Lewis out of Bishop O'Connell (Va.).

That gives the Commodores a full 13 scholarship players currently on the roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

VandySports.com breaks down the scholarship chart for next season and beyond below.