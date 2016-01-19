Football scholarship chart

 Vanderbilt football roster
Vanderbilt has 85 players on scholarship; below is a chart of how those are allocated by year.
Vanderbilt football scholarships, by year
2022 2023 2024

Quarterback (5)

Dickey

Seals

Swann

W Taylor

M Wright

Quarterback (5)

Dickey

Seals

Swann

W Taylor

M Wright

Quarterback (3)

Dickey

Swann

W Taylor

Running back (7)

Betts-Pauley

R Davis

Edwards

Gillespie

Griffin

Smith

Ziglor III

Running back (7)

Betts-Pauley

Edwards

Gillespie

Griffin

Smith

Ziglor III

(Alexander)

Running back (6)

Betts-Pauley

Edwards

Gillespie

Smith

Ziglor III

(Alexander)

Wide receiver (8)

Boddie Jr.

Carter

Kyle

Ez McAllister

McGowan

Sheppard

Skinner

Walker

Wide receiver (11)

Carter

Kyle

Ez McAllister

McGowan

Sheppard

Skinner

Walker

(Humphreys)

(Lanier)

(Parish)

(Sherrill)

Wide receiver (9)

Carter

Ez McAllister

McGowan

Skinner

Walker

(Humphreys)

(Lanier)

(Parish)

(Sherrill)

Tight end (5)

Ball

Bresnahan

DeCoursey

Schoenwald

Spence

Tight end (1)

Spence

Tight end (1)

Spence

Center (2)

Hernandez

Ketschek

Center (1)

Ketschek

Center (1)

Ketschek

Guard (4)

Castillo

Cox

Harber

PItchford

Guard (5)

Castillo

Cox

Harber

PItchford

(Starks)

Guard (4)

Castillo

Harber

PItchford

(Starks)

Offensive tackle (7)

Ashmore

Brammer

Hansen

Morgan

Nelson

Siegel

Uzebu

Offensive tackle (5)

Ashmore

Hansen

Morgan

Nelson

Siegel

Offensive tackle (4)

Hansen

Morgan

Nelson

Siegel

Defensive line (13)

Bapst

Bence

Cecil

Clifton

D Davis

Diakate

James

Langham

Lee

Mann

Ouattara

Wesley

Zunk

Defensive line (8)

Bence

Diakate

Lee

Mann

Ouattara

Wesley

Zunk

(Thomas)

Defensive line (7)

Bence

Diakate

Lee

Mann

Ouattara

Zunk

(Thomas)

Star (hybrid DL/LB) (4)

Agu

Capers

El McAllister

Owusu

Star (2)

Agu

Capers

Star (2)

Agu

Capers

Linebacker (5)

Barr

Orji

L Patterson

K Patterson

Truesdell

Linebacker (4)

Barr

L Patterson

Truesdell

(Crisp)

Linebacker (3)

L Patterson

Truesdell

(Crisp)

Anchor (hybrid LB/S) (4)

Cowan

Martin

CJ Taylor

D Wright

Anchor (4)

Cowan

Martin

CJ Taylor

D Wright

Anchor (3)

Cowan

Martin

CJ Taylor

Safety (8)

Howse IV

Lloyd

Richard

Riley

Sannienola

Sewell

Ugo

Worship

Safety (7)

Howse IV

Lloyd

Richard

Riley

Sannienola

Sewell

Ugo

Safety (6)

Howse IV

Richard

Riley

Sannienola

Sewell

Ugo

Cornerback (9)

Anderson

Berry

Gaskins

Harris

Lucien

Mahoney

Russell

Wharton

A Wright

Cornerback (5)

Berry

Gaskins

Russell

Wharton

A Wright

Cornerback (5)

Berry

Gaskins

Russell

Wharton

A Wright

Punter (2)

Hayball

Wheatey

Punter (0)

Punter (0)

Kicker (1)

Bulovas

Kicker (0)

Kicker (0)

Long snapper (1)

Schelling

Long snapper (1)

Schelling

Long snapper (0)

TOTAL: 85

66

54

The chart is updated through the morning of July 6, 2022.

It is impossible to predict roster outcomes as 2020 set in motion a number of unforeseen variables (including the season not counting towards anyone's eligibility). Also, Vanderbilt does not build in redshirts in its official roster chart (in other words, a player who didn't play as a freshman, but is in his second year on campus, is listed as a "sophomore" and so on.) So a player around for 2020 has five years of eligibility and a player who redshirted in a year besides 2020 should qualify for six years.

However, for simplicity's sake, we project nothing beyond a player's fourth year, even if that player is already eligible for one or two redshirts. So several players have eligibility beyond what's listed; for example, Devin Boddie Jr. got a regular redshirt in 2019 and qualifies for an extra year in 2020 due to Covid. So even though he's listed through just 2022, it's possible he could play through 2024.

Players who have committed but aren't yet on campus are listed in parenthesis.

Players who have signed but aren't yet on campus are in brackets..

