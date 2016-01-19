Football scholarship chart

The chart is updated through the morning of July 6, 2022.

It is impossible to predict roster outcomes as 2020 set in motion a number of unforeseen variables (including the season not counting towards anyone's eligibility). Also, Vanderbilt does not build in redshirts in its official roster chart (in other words, a player who didn't play as a freshman, but is in his second year on campus, is listed as a "sophomore" and so on.) So a player around for 2020 has five years of eligibility and a player who redshirted in a year besides 2020 should qualify for six years.

However, for simplicity's sake, we project nothing beyond a player's fourth year, even if that player is already eligible for one or two redshirts. So several players have eligibility beyond what's listed; for example, Devin Boddie Jr. got a regular redshirt in 2019 and qualifies for an extra year in 2020 due to Covid. So even though he's listed through just 2022, it's possible he could play through 2024.

Players who have committed but aren't yet on campus are listed in parenthesis.

Players who have signed but aren't yet on campus are in brackets..