Football scholarship chart
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
Quarterback (5)
Dickey
Seals
Swann
W Taylor
M Wright
|
Quarterback (5)
Dickey
Seals
Swann
W Taylor
M Wright
|
Quarterback (3)
Dickey
Swann
W Taylor
|
Running back (7)
Betts-Pauley
R Davis
Edwards
Gillespie
Griffin
Smith
Ziglor III
|
Running back (7)
Betts-Pauley
Edwards
Gillespie
Griffin
Smith
Ziglor III
(Alexander)
|
Running back (6)
Betts-Pauley
Edwards
Gillespie
Smith
Ziglor III
(Alexander)
|
Wide receiver (8)
Boddie Jr.
Carter
Kyle
Ez McAllister
McGowan
Sheppard
Skinner
Walker
|
Wide receiver (11)
Carter
Kyle
Ez McAllister
McGowan
Sheppard
Skinner
Walker
(Humphreys)
(Lanier)
(Parish)
(Sherrill)
|
Wide receiver (9)
Carter
Ez McAllister
McGowan
Skinner
Walker
(Humphreys)
(Lanier)
(Parish)
(Sherrill)
|
Tight end (5)
Ball
Bresnahan
DeCoursey
Schoenwald
Spence
|
Tight end (1)
Spence
|
Tight end (1)
Spence
|
Center (2)
Hernandez
Ketschek
|
Center (1)
Ketschek
|
Center (1)
Ketschek
|
Guard (4)
Castillo
Cox
Harber
PItchford
|
Guard (5)
Castillo
Cox
Harber
PItchford
(Starks)
|
Guard (4)
Castillo
Harber
PItchford
(Starks)
|
Offensive tackle (7)
Ashmore
Brammer
Hansen
Morgan
Nelson
Siegel
Uzebu
|
Offensive tackle (5)
Ashmore
Hansen
Morgan
Nelson
Siegel
|
Offensive tackle (4)
Hansen
Morgan
Nelson
Siegel
|
Defensive line (13)
Bapst
Bence
Cecil
Clifton
D Davis
Diakate
James
Langham
Lee
Mann
Ouattara
Wesley
Zunk
|
Defensive line (8)
Bence
Diakate
Lee
Mann
Ouattara
Wesley
Zunk
(Thomas)
|
Defensive line (7)
Bence
Diakate
Lee
Mann
Ouattara
Zunk
(Thomas)
|
Star (hybrid DL/LB) (4)
Agu
Capers
El McAllister
Owusu
|
Star (2)
Agu
Capers
|
Star (2)
Agu
Capers
|
Linebacker (5)
Barr
Orji
L Patterson
K Patterson
Truesdell
|
Linebacker (4)
Barr
L Patterson
Truesdell
(Crisp)
|
Linebacker (3)
L Patterson
Truesdell
(Crisp)
|
Anchor (hybrid LB/S) (4)
Cowan
Martin
CJ Taylor
D Wright
|
Anchor (4)
Cowan
Martin
CJ Taylor
D Wright
|
Anchor (3)
Cowan
Martin
CJ Taylor
|
Safety (8)
Howse IV
Lloyd
Richard
Riley
Sannienola
Sewell
Ugo
Worship
|
Safety (7)
Howse IV
Lloyd
Richard
Riley
Sannienola
Sewell
Ugo
|
Safety (6)
Howse IV
Richard
Riley
Sannienola
Sewell
Ugo
|
Cornerback (9)
Anderson
Berry
Gaskins
Harris
Lucien
Mahoney
Russell
Wharton
A Wright
|
Cornerback (5)
Berry
Gaskins
Russell
Wharton
A Wright
|
Cornerback (5)
Berry
Gaskins
Russell
Wharton
A Wright
|
Punter (2)
Hayball
Wheatey
|
Punter (0)
|
Punter (0)
|
Kicker (1)
Bulovas
|
Kicker (0)
|
Kicker (0)
|
Long snapper (1)
Schelling
|
Long snapper (1)
Schelling
|
Long snapper (0)
|
TOTAL: 85
|
66
|
54
The chart is updated through the morning of July 6, 2022.
It is impossible to predict roster outcomes as 2020 set in motion a number of unforeseen variables (including the season not counting towards anyone's eligibility). Also, Vanderbilt does not build in redshirts in its official roster chart (in other words, a player who didn't play as a freshman, but is in his second year on campus, is listed as a "sophomore" and so on.) So a player around for 2020 has five years of eligibility and a player who redshirted in a year besides 2020 should qualify for six years.
However, for simplicity's sake, we project nothing beyond a player's fourth year, even if that player is already eligible for one or two redshirts. So several players have eligibility beyond what's listed; for example, Devin Boddie Jr. got a regular redshirt in 2019 and qualifies for an extra year in 2020 due to Covid. So even though he's listed through just 2022, it's possible he could play through 2024.
Players who have committed but aren't yet on campus are listed in parenthesis.
Players who have signed but aren't yet on campus are in brackets..