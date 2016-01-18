Vanderbilt baseball roster, by year
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
Catcher (3)
Bulger
Espinal
(Poteet)
|
Catcher (4)
(Poteet)
(Barczi)
(Bennett)
(Botbyl)
|
Catcher (4)
(Poteet)
(Barczi)
(Bennett)
(Botbyl)
|
Infield (10)
Diaz
Gordon
Noland *
Vastine
(Arias)
(Austin)
(C Maldonado)
(Stewart)
(Velazquez)
(Wolfe)
|
Infield (14)
Diaz
Gordon
Vastine
(Arias)
(Austin)
(C Maldonado)
(Stewart)
(Velazquez)
(Wolfe)
(Guth)
(Hamilton)
(Holcomb)
(Kozeal)
(Lombard)
|
Infield (11)
(Arias)
(Austin)
(C Maldonado)
(Stewart)
(Velazquez)
(Wolfe)
(Guth)
(Hamilton)
(Holcomb)
(Kozeal)
(Lombard)
|
Outfield (12)
Bradfield
Hewett
S Jones *
LaNeve *
McKenzie *
Polk
Rogers
Vaz *
(Clifford)
(Holbrook)
(A Jones)
(Kodali)
|
Outfield (7)
Polk
Rogers
(Clifford)
(Holbrook)
(A Jones)
(Kodali)
(Clark)
|
Outfield (5)
(Clifford)
(Holbrook)
(A Jones)
(Kodali)
(Clark)
|
RH pitcher (12)
Cunningham
Doolin *
Hliboki *
N Maldonado *
Moore **
Regen
Reilly
T Schultz *
(Dukanynch &)
(Horn)
(Lesko)
(Milbrandt)
|
RH pitcher (11)
Cunningham
Regen
(Dukanynch **)
(Horn)
(Lesko)
(Milbrandt)
(Ekstrom)
(Herring)
(Robinson)
(Sieber)
(Teague)
|
RH pitcher (9)
Regen
(Horn)
(Lesko)
(Milbrandt)
(Ekstrom)
(Herring)
(Robinson)
(Sieber)
(Teague)
|
LH pitcher (7)
Futrell
Ginther
Holton
Owen
(Barreira)
(N Schultz)
(Thompson)
|
LH pitcher (8)
Futrell
Ginther
Holton
(Barreira)
(N Schultz **)
(Thompson)
(Clemmey)
(E McElvain)
(Mendes)
(J Schultz)
(White)
|
LH pitcher (7)
(Barreira)
(N Schultz)
(Thompson)
(Clemmey)
(E McElvain)
(Mendes)
(J Schultz)
(White)
|
44
|
47
|
36
NOTES
Projected rosters have been updated through July 5, 2022.
A team can roster 35 players per year.
The assumption is that each player will be on campus for three years, except for draft-eligible sophomore signees, who we presume will be there for two years. When it becomes apparent that a player could get a fourth or fifth year, we'll add it at that point.
* indicates a current player who could be picked in the 2022 MLB Draft and leave, or elect to return to Vanderbilt.
** indicates a draft-eligible sophomore.
+ indicates a player who has been drafted in the current year, but hasn't signed. Commitments are provided by Perfect Game.
& Andrew Dukanych has withdrawn from the 2022 MLB Draft.
Recruits are listed in parenthesis. All commitments/signees who have not signed professional contracts are listed; we make no guesses as to who will sign professional contracts and forego a Vanderbilt career.
|2020
|2021
|2022
|
C (3)
Duvall
Rodriguez
Romero
|
C (4)
Bulger
Espinal
Rodriguez
Romero
|
C (4)
Bulger
Espina
Keeganl
(Hunt)
|
IF (9)
Duff
Gonzalez
Hayes
Jones
Keegan
Martin
Ray
Noland
Young
|
IF (10)
Casas
Duff
Gonzalez
Jones (DH)
Keegan
Noland
O'Dowd
Pittaro
Vaz
Young
|
IF (9)
Jones
Kolwyck
McKenzie
Noland
Young
Casas
Gordon
Vastine
Diaz
|
OF (5)
Davis
Hogan
Kolwyck
LaNeve
McKenzie
Thomas
|
OF (9)
Bradfield
Davis
Hewett
Hogan
Kolwyck
LaNeve
McKenzie
Thomas
|
OF (8)
LaNeve
Bradfield
Hewett
Mallory
McKenzie
Rogers
C. Smith
Vaz
|
RHP (13)
T. Brown
Doolin
Hickman
Kaiser
Hliboki
Huff
Leiter
Maldonado
McElvain
Murphy
Rocker
Schultz
E. Smith
|
RHP (15)
Bradley
Doolin
Evans
Garrett
Hliboki
Leiter
Little
Maldonado
McElvain
Moore
Murphy
Reilly
Rocker
Schultz
E. Smith
|
RHP (14)
Anderson
Bradley
Carter
Cunningham
Doolin
Evans
Hliboki
Little
Margins
Maldonado
McElvain
Moore
Reilly
Schultz
|
LHP (3)
Eder
Fisher
Keenan
|
LHP (5)
Berkwich
Brett Hansen
Owen
Stefiuk
|
LHP (5)
Berkwich
Futrell
Ginther
Holton
Owen
|
34 total
1 under
|
40 total
|
40 total