Vanderbilt baseball roster, by year

NOTES

Projected rosters have been updated through July 5, 2022.

A team can roster 35 players per year.



The assumption is that each player will be on campus for three years, except for draft-eligible sophomore signees, who we presume will be there for two years. When it becomes apparent that a player could get a fourth or fifth year, we'll add it at that point.

* indicates a current player who could be picked in the 2022 MLB Draft and leave, or elect to return to Vanderbilt.

** indicates a draft-eligible sophomore.

+ indicates a player who has been drafted in the current year, but hasn't signed. Commitments are provided by Perfect Game.

& Andrew Dukanych has withdrawn from the 2022 MLB Draft.

Recruits are listed in parenthesis. All commitments/signees who have not signed professional contracts are listed; we make no guesses as to who will sign professional contracts and forego a Vanderbilt career.